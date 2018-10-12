Free 'ArtNight Pasadena' Ready to Howl

Devouring, with your mind, a bunch of big ideas, and weird ideas, and kind of small but utterly fascinating ideas, over one evening? And not paying for the pleasure to do so? Such chances are rare, but they're as plentiful as roses around Pasadena in the wintertime. One major player in this category? It's ArtNight Pasadena, the totally and utterly free event which involves a bunch of great galleries and museums ditching the admission for an evening, all to welcome visitors who want a look around. And a think around, too, of course.



The next one is up on Friday, Oct. 12. Take a glance back now at past events, which fill up much of Old Pasadena, and the heart of the Crown City, over four festive hours. Those hours in 2018: 6 to 10 o'clock. Pro tip: Don't forget funds for noshing at one of the food trucks or local restaurants.