Hunt Ends for Elusive Golden State Killer
Golden State Killer: Evidence, Victims in Decades-Old Case

By Willian Avila

2 hours ago

The Golden State Killer was known by at least four nicknames since his crime spree of rapes and slayings began in 1976. Last year, the FBI announced a $50,000 reward as they renewed their search for the elusive killer. The case was cold for decades until April 2018, when authorities arrested an ex-police officer, according to law enforcement sources who spoke with NBC News.

He was dubbed the East Area Rapist after his start in Northern California. The Original Night Stalker after a series of Southern California slayings. The Diamond Knot Killer for using the elaborate knot to bind two of his victims. And most recently the Golden State Killer.
