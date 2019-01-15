 Mickey + Minnie Bash Boasts Magical Snacks, Swag - NBC Southern California
Mickey + Minnie Bash Boasts Magical Snacks, Swag

By Alysia Gray Painter

How many celebrity couples boast their own identifiable nickname nowadays, the kind of handle that instantly tells a person that the pair in question is beyond famous? The answer is "lots," but we can all agree that few well-known duos could ever approach the superstardom, the sweetness, and the smiles inspired by that most magical of pairs, Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse.

How, though, can a fan properly show their appreciation for such an enduring legacy of love, laughter, bow ties, polka dots, and parade-leading pizzazz? By visiting The Happiest Place on Earth during its brand-new "Get Your Years On — A Mickey and Minne Celebration," which will begin soon at Disneyland Resort.

What can you expect from the festive happening? Special foods, like a churro themed to the event, nifty merchandise, and "new events and décor" that will "... celebrate 90 years of magic with the legendary duo that started it all."
