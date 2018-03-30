 Museum of Selfies Is Ready for Its Close-up - NBC Southern California
Museum of Selfies Is Ready for Its Close-up

By Alysia Gray Painter

If sharing a selfie you snapped of your own smiling mug feels a bit like allowing others to glance into your inner depths, is there a similar parallel to be made when glancing inside The Museum of Selfies, the brand-new pop-up experience opening in Glendale on Sunday, April 1?

If so, start drawing those comparisons now, for the two-month-long experience is nearly here, complete with rooms devoted to bathroom selfies, car selfies, and an area with a selfie throne. It's all click-click-click-ing through May 31, 2018, but you can take an early peek, inside, right now, so grab that selfie stick, and your favorite filter, and head in...
