Nosh on Posh Eats Aplenty at Coachella 2018

If you love live music, you've probably been to at least one concert, if not a dozen, where dinner was a bag of chips, or a hastily devoured frankfurter, or half a frankfurter because you split it with your famished best bud. It's true that concert vittles, the eats sold at a show, have gotten far fancier over the decades, but fans still rely on the ol' bag o' chips if they've been sitting in traffic and don't want to miss the band's opening chords.



Then there's the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, at the opposite end of the quick-dash devour, an event that could rightly change its name to the Coachella Valley Music and Arts and Food Festival, given how gourmet grub is now sitting supremely in the spotlight. Past years have seen a number of culinary superstars cooking at the April party, and the 2018 shindig'll sport the memorable sweets and savories galore.



Numerous SoCal-based eateries will be calling upon the Indio extravaganza, both over the first weekend (April 13-15) and the second (April 20-22), so take a look now at a large swath of 'em, though, you bet, there are more, more, more still to show...