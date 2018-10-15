 October Weather Photos: Santa Ana Winds Slam Southern California - NBC Southern California
October Weather Photos: Santa Ana Winds Slam Southern California

By Jonathan Lloyd

Rain, lightning and the most powerful Santa Ana winds of the season have been part of a wild mix of weather so far in October.

Scroll down for fall weather images from across Southern California, including a spectacular Oct. 12 lightning storm and wind damage from Oct. 15.
