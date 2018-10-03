Peek Inside a New/Old Union Station Eatery

Know your Fred Harvey history? A lot of us do, from movies like "The Harvey Girls" and photo-filled documentaries. But the chance to dine inside a space created by the tourism impresario, a visionary who created several successful eateries along the railroads more than a century ago, doesn't come along that often for modern-day lovers of train lore. That will change, in a way, when The Imperial Western Beer Co. and The Streamliner debut inside the fabled Fred Harvey restaurant space at Union Station on Thursday, Oct. 4.



Several local powerhouses from the SoCal food and beverage are behind the stylish enterprise, including Cedd Moses and Brian Lenzo of 213 Hospitality, Eric Needleman of The Spirited Group, Devon Randall of Arts District Brewing Co., and Chef David Lentz of The Hungry Cat. Take a look inside the tile-gorgeous space, which has an Art-Deco-meets-Navajo design, before opening day arrives. Renovations kept that classic look, but count on the cocktails and vittles to be of the contemporary variety.