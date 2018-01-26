Peek Inside the New Wags & Walks Adoption Center

Been to a bark-tastic, cuddle-kissy, snout-sweet adoption festival in the past few years? You may have seen Wags & Walks there, or at other locations around the region, like The Original Farmers Market at Third & Fairfax. The nearly 7-year-old rescue organization has gone to many places around Southern California to match many happy humans with home-needing hounds, but there hasn't yet been a main adoption center for the busy group of animal supporters.



That all changes starting on Saturday, Jan. 27 in West Los Angeles when Wags & Walks cuts the ribbon on its first-ever center. ASPCA is stopping by to join the ceremony, and some LA Kings representatives, too. Will there be food? The Word of Mouth food truck will be nearby. Plus? Count on "(p)et & people-friendly vendors" at the noon to 4 p.m. party, so do browse. But, most of all, make time to meet some of the adoptable dogs who will also be there, searching each face for their forever person. Want a look inside the facility, which is located at 2236 Federal Ave.? Here's a preview...