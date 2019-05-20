Sea Inside Pacific Visions, the New Aquarium Wing

Seeing something? You're taking what's before you in, in a visual way, while contemplating what it means. "Sea"-ing something? You're splashing into the ocean of your mind, while pondering sharks, turtles, coral, and your connection to our world's big water. Are you ready to sea something new? Then turn your sights upon the Aquarium of the Pacific, in Long Beach, where Pacific Visions, the institution's brand-new wing, is ready for its debut.



Eager to flap your fins in the direction of this wave-like wonder, which came together thanks to the work of architecture and design firm EHDD? It is ready to make its first splash on Friday, May 24. Check out some of the first photos shared from inside the 29,000-square-foot space, as well as a rendering or two.