Squeal Over the Aquarium's New Seal Pup

The fact is this: You can't spell "squeal" without using all of the letters found in "seal," and the other fact is you can't gaze upon photographs of a newborn harbor seal without squealing at length. And just such a cute and whiskery bambino arrived at the Aquarium of the Pacific on Friday, April 20, though "arrived" doesn't tell the whole story: Shelby, a resident who has lived at the Long Beach aquarium since it opened, gave birth to the cutie, her third pup, following a healthy pregnancy.



Described as a "mature" mom at 22 years old, Shelby gave birth to her first baby in 2012, her second in 2013, and the new cutie in April 2018 ("(m)ost seals give birth to young starting at four or five years of age," says the aquarium). The dad? Congratulations to Troy, who has been a local at the LBC destination for just over a decade. Bonding between mom and pup is the next step, which will take place mostly off the public scene, but you can take a peek now at one of the planet's newest seals, and proceed to squeal all you like.