That's Incredibles: Peek at New Pixar Fun at Disneyland

So you know the backstory of Bullseye, the sweet pony of "Toy Story," you can quote all of Syndrome's lines from "The Incredibles," and you've counted every balloon that lifts Carl Fredricksen's house in "Up"? You're a Pixar person, to your quote-loving, colorful-character-seeking, pop-culture-y core. Surely you know, then, that Pixar Fest is headed for the Happiest Place on Earth, beginning on Friday, April 13? And surely you know other goodies are ahead, like a new Incredibles float in the returning "Paint the Night" parade in June?



Take a look now at the new "Together Forever" nighttime spectacular, which will be filled with dazzling odes to a number of Pixar characters, including, yep, the famous Pixar lamp, which will cameo in the Pixar Play Parade this spring. And the highly anticipated Incredibles float will join "Paint the Night" in June, which is when Pixar Pier at Disney California Adventure debuts.



Something good to keep in mind as you revel in this ever-widening Pixarverse? Some Pixar goodies are revving up early, in April, some will roll out in June, so eye all of the superheroic, "Up"-tastic, "Coco"-cute, "Nemo"-nifty stuff to come, and make sure you plan your Anaheim outing around the Pixar sights and sounds you want to experience the most.