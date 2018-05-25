A 595-square-foot Southern California cottage with one bedroom and one bathroom is on the market for a hair under $1 million.
The price of the tiny abode in Laguna Beach dropped to $998,900 this month after being originally listed at $1,059,000.
The Lombardy Lane lodging was built in 1941 and is about five blocks from the Pacific Ocean.
Listing agent Gary Boisen of Surterre Properties says the property has been in the same family for nearly 50 years.
He says most buyers would probably modernize it to a degree but even if the city allowed it to be torn down it probably couldn't be rebuilt with the current footprint due to many code changes.
Take a look around the charming Laguna Beach cottage.