Justin Timberlake Slashes NYC Penthouse Price to $7M

Justin Timberlake lowered the asking price of his modern penthouse at the Soho Mews building to nearly $7 million. Earlier this year, Timberlake was asking almost $8 million for the condo.
Back in 2010, celebrity Justin Timberlake bought the penthouse for over $6.5 million. Now, he is asking for $6.995 million.
His penthouse has three bedrooms, three and a half bathrooms and is around 2,600 square feet.
The unit is listed with broker-to-the-stars Jared Seligman at Stribling & Associates. See the full listing here.