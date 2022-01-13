Things To Do: Events, Food, Festivals in SoCal in 2022

Hello, 2022!
We've officially bid 2021 goodbye, we've removed the wrapping from a fresh calendar, and we've begun to anticipate all of the ebullient, joyful, delicious, and high-spirited celebrations that are already on the Southern California schedule in the coming months.
Here's an early look at some events to look forward to in the new year, including PaleyFest LA, the Los Angeles County Fair, the reopening of an Infinity Room, Disneyland deals, and more.
The
Griffith Park Run will return on Sunday, Feb. 13, with a half marathon and 5K. The beneficiary of this scenic happening? It's the Los Angeles Parks Foundation.
Amazing
maps drawn from fictional works will go on display at The Huntington Library, Art Museum, and Botanical Gardens. Take a peek at the LA of Raymond Chandler, maps created by Octavia E. Butler, and the world of Robert Louis Stevenson's "Treasure Island" from Jan. 15 through May 2, 2022.
The
Knott's PEANUTS Celebration is back at the Buena Park theme park, with a trip to Beagle Bonanza, photo opportunities, chances to meet characters (like PigPen!), a new stage show, and themed treats. The Schulz-style sweetness happens from Jan. 22 through March 6, 2022.
Pasadena Cheeseburger Week is one of the best-known of the local Restaurant Weeks, due in patty-perfect part to what the event is celebrating. Several Crown City eateries will feature specials or special cheeseburgers from Jan. 23 through 28, all to celebrate an iconic dish that started right in Pasadena almost 100 years ago.
Super Bowl LVI is rushing toward Los Angeles in 2022, and Discover Los Angeles has a guide to the big Feb. 13 game as well as the bowl-tastic bashes that will complement the main event.
You may have seen some of the prehistoric wonders of
"Jurassic Quest," a touring spectacular celebrating wayback beasties, at the Rose Bowl drive-thru earlier in 2021. Now the experience is headed to Anaheim at the end of 2021, and beginning of 2022, and Ventura in mid-January 2022, as an up-close indoor event. (photo: Jurassic Quest)
Artist Yayoi Kusama's beloved
"Infinity Mirror Room — The Souls of Millions of Light Years Away" will reopen at The Broad downtown. The original reopening date of Jan. 5, 2022 was postponed, but stay tuned for a new re-debut date.
The
Los Angeles County Fair has long been a late-summer staple, but something new is brewing in 2022: The Pomona party, "the largest county fair in the nation," will take place fully in the spring, starting on May 5. (photo: LA County Fair)
PaleyFest LA, the TV festival that welcomes stars and showrunners for an evening of in-depth Q&A, returns to the Dolby Theatre as an in-person event. "Better Call Saul" and "Riverdale" are both on the 2022 slate. (photo: PaleyFest LA)
10/23
OC Fair in Costa Mesa will "Feel the Sunshine," over a full month of shows, fried treats, cute animals, and midway merriment, beginning on July 15, 2022.
11/23
Several productions will visit The Ahmanson at the Music Center, including the acclaimed
"Hadestown" in the spring of 2022. (Photo: Kimberly Marable and Company in the 'Hadestown' North American Tour. © T Charles Erickson; tcharleserickson@photoshelter.com)
A weekday Disneyland Resort offer made for
Southern California residents launches on Jan. 3, 2022. Several celebratory doings will take place during the almost five-month window of the offer, including Lunar New Year festivities at Disney California Adventure. (photo: Disneyland Resort)
"I'll Have What She's Having": The Jewish Deli, an exhibition celebrating "how delicatessens became cornerstones of American Jewish food culture during the past century, evolving from specialty stores catering to immigrant populations into the beloved national institutions they are today," opens at the Skirball Cultural Center in 2022 (opening date to be announced). (photo: ©fitopardo)
Big changes and big special events are also due at Disneyland Resort.
MagicBand+ will come to The Happiest Place on Earth in 2022 (a year that will see a "reimagining" construction phase launch at both the western end of Downtown Disney District and Mickey's Toontown) and the popular Disneyland After Dark nights (including a few devoted to "Star Wars" in May 2022) (photo: Disneyland Resort/Joshua Suddock)
The
Original Renaissance Pleasure Faire remained shuttered in 2020 and 2021, but the ye olde celebration will be back in Irwindale, over several springtime weekends, starting on April 9, 2022. (photo: OC Fair)( photo: J. Wilborn/Original Renaissance Pleasure Faire)
Several tempting restaurant openings are on the horizon, including the debut of
Mom's Touch Chicken & Sandwiches in Long Beach. The South Korea favorite, which boasts over 1,300 locations in Asia, features a "unique menu of fried chicken favorites."
The hold-a-pose, don't-blink
Pageant of the Masters will unfurl in Laguna Beach over two summer months, with a start date of July 7, 2022. The 2022 theme? Pack your bags: The venerable happening is celebrating our "Wonderful World." (photo: Pageant of the Masters)
The
Academy Museum, which opened on the Miracle Mile at the end of September 2021, will have several much-anticipated screenings, special events, and exhibitions in 2022, including "Regeneration: Black Cinema 1898-1971."
The
Rose Garden Tea Room at the Huntington Library, Art Museum, and Botanical Gardens has been a perennial favorite of visitors for decades. Now, following a lengthy closure for construction, the tea room will reopen in 2022 with more seating, an updated kitchen, and other new features, including a pretty pavilion near the Shakespeare Garden. (Photo: Architectural Resource Group/The Huntington)
WONDER WOMAN Flight of Courage, set to be the "tallest and longest single-rail coaster on the planet," will open at Six Flags Magic Mountain in the summer of 2022. It will be the Valencia theme park's 20th coaster, making it the spot with the "most coasters in the world."
How many Disneyland attractions can you ride in a single day? Prepare to find out as this fan-favorite fun time returns to The Happiest Place on Earth in February 2022. It's not affiliated with the theme park but rather MiceChat;
details start here. (photo: MirageC/MiceChat)
Jackie and Shadow, Big Bear's obsessed-over bald eagles, spend much of the wintertime at their sky-high nest, which was recently outfitted with a new camera. Also exciting? Egg-laying time is on the horizon, in January usually, and while nothing is certain fans will be keeping watch on the Friends of Big Bear Valley and Big Bear
Eagle Nest Cam. (Photo: Friends of Big Bear Valley and Big Bear Eagle Nest Cam)
From mondo coasters to sunshiny county fairs to indoor encounters with prehistoric beasts, Southern California's big 2022 is looking major. (
photo: Six Flags Magic Mountain/OC Fair/Jurassic Quest)