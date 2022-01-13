Things To Do: Events, Food, Festivals in SoCal in 2022

Hello, 2022!

We've officially bid 2021 goodbye, we've removed the wrapping from a fresh calendar, and we've begun to anticipate all of the ebullient, joyful, delicious, and high-spirited celebrations that are already on the Southern California schedule in the coming months.

Here's an early look at some events to look forward to in the new year, including PaleyFest LA, the Los Angeles County Fair, the reopening of an Infinity Room, Disneyland deals, and more.