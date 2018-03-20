With only months to go before one of the world's premier sporting events officially kicks off, Adidas has unveiled its 2018 World Cup away kits.



For its nine Adidas federations, the company has decided to hit rewind and tap into "famous kits of the past" for some teams, or to "iconic landmarks" for others.



In case you're wondering, the nine Adidas-sponsored teams at the World Cup are Argentina, Belgium, Colombia, Germany, Japan, Mexico, Russia, Spain and Sweden.



Argentina fans might be in for a bit of a shocker, as the team will be sporting black for the first time in federation history. Not to fear, though, as the "Albiceleste" will still have hints of its iconic white and blue colors around the outer chest area of this new black number.



Germany's green kit is a throwback to its away kit at the 1990 World Cup, which "Die Mannschaft" won after Andreas Brehme converted from the spot to lift his team to a 1-0 victory over the aforementioned Argentina in what would be Diego Maradona's final World Cup. This new kit features a darker shade of green that's a bit easier on the eye than the lime green number worn in 1990, and its geometric design decidedly does not morph into a series of upward-pointing arrows as it did 28 years ago.



Mexico's jersey is a lot less busy than some of the others on this list. "El Tri's" kit is simple, with a green and red stripe running across the upper torso to break up the white and draw upon the country's flag colors.



It's certainly a mixed bag when it comes to these kits, some bold, some arguably dull. Scroll below to see all nine kits and decide for yourself which ones are winners and which ones are duds.