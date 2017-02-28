Doggie Gras: Pup Parade Fundraiser

The Helen Woodward Animal Center in Rancho Santa Fe hosts a sweet series of events and fundraisers throughout the year. But few Fido-oriented affairs are as bead-beautiful and costume-colorful as the annual Mardi Gras parade. The strut, which invites dogs to both walk or roll in strollers or wagons, happened on Sunday, Feb. 26, just ahead of Fat Tuesday. The outfits? So French Quarter ready. The faces? Furry and kissable. The beneficiary of the day's activities? The many animal-assisting programs of the venerable animal center.