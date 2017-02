This is the rare situation where sticking your neck out is a good thing. The LA Zoo recently unveiled the opportunity for guests to get up close and personal with their Masai giraffes. As the tallest land mammal, these giraffes use a 14-inch long black tongue to grab leaves straight from guests’ hands. The zoo has six giraffes, including a 3-month old female calf. The feedings are done daily at 11 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. and cost $5.