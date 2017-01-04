A South Los Angeles home once owned by Rock & Roll Hall of Famers Ike and Tina Turner has sold for less than the asking price, according to listing services.

The Mid-Century Modern-style home perched on a hill in View Park, a neighborhood nicknamed the "Black Beverly Hills," was snapped up for $870,000 — a discount of $129,000, according to the Redfin listing.

The four-bedroom, 2.75-bathroom home is remarkably preserved with details and furniture from the R&B duo's era as husband and wife. Decadent, deep-red carpeting runs throughout the bedrooms, including the master, where a circular bed is elevated on a pedestal under multi-colored lighting. A sliding glass door leads to the patio and pool. A double-door entry that leads to a family room with a stone fireplace and indoor waterfall with a pond. In an opposite corner, a built-in fish tank stands behind a wet bar. The retro kitchen comes with a breakfast nook and a walkway to the dining area.

The 2,900-square-foot residence appeared in the 1993 biopic "What's Love Got to Do With It," according to listing agent Ken Conant. The husband-and-wife R&B duo, who scored numerous hits such as "Proud Mary" and "I Want to Take You Higher," ended their tumultuous marriage in 1978. They were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1991. Ike Turner died at age 76 in 2007 and Tina Turner, now 77, remarried in 2013. Take a tour of the residence: