A Mid-Century Modern gem in Palm Springs where the late socialite Zsa Zsa Gabor resided has been listed for $969,000.

Surrounded by a rocky desert landscape near downtown, the two-bedroom, two-bathroom home sits on 1,784 square feet. It comes with floor-to-ceiling glass walls, a kidney-shaped pool, a fireplace, an outdoor fire pit and a detached casita.

"Long linear architecture is surrounded by the natural beauty of the desert hillside and mountain terrain," says the listing by TTK Represents - HK Lane of Christie's International Real Estate.

Gabor, who died Sunday of a heart attack at her Los Angeles home at age 99, lived in Palm Springs residence in the 1960s, Curbed reports. Take a tour: