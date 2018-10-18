Enter the 'Skel'-binding World of Boney Island

Entering an eerie Halloween maze for the first time? You can't be sure if you'll encounter some vampires, some ghosts, some werewolves, or some combination of the three.



But when you hear the name "Boney Island," you can bet there'll be more skeletons on display, in whimsical ways, than you can shake a femur at, truly. And the long-running Valley haunt lives up to its skull-tastic handle, drawing visitors in with a host of clever tableaux, dioramas that feature skeletons making magic, frolicking, and participating in all sorts of high jinks.



Or do we mean "die"-orama? These are skeletons, after all, but Boney Island has long been a family-cute destination, a place where the scares are laugh-inducing and light.



It was a destination that outgrew its Sherman Oaks yard, due to crowds, but here's the happy news: The skeletons are once again grinning, this time at Griffith Park, as Boney Island is resurrected. It's ticketed now, so keep that in mind, and it is also near the beloved Ghost Train, which has its own ticket. So ticket-up before making tracks for the Travel Town-close area.



Take a look now at some of the die-oramas, or, rather, dioramas that are delighting parents, kids, and everyone else who enters this skeletal scene...