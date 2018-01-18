Free to See: 'The Alienist': Sketchbook to Screen Exhibit

A television costume designer is often called upon to summon a surreal and fantastical world via a few deftly composed yards of fabric. But what of those sartorially minded pros who are tasked with portraying an actual time, through costumes, a time that no viewer personally knows but is highly familiar with thanks to early photography? "The Alienist," a limited-time series premiering on TNT on Jan. 22, 2018, takes place in 1896, giving it a sepia-toned familiarity while maintaining a distinct and otherworldly mysteriousness. The clothing worn by actors Daniel Brühl, Dakota Fanning, and Luke Evans, and other members of the cast, up much of that mystery.



You can see the exquisitely rendered pieces from the series now, for free, at The Paley Center for Media in Beverly Hills.