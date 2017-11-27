Get Your Dose of Ink History at NHMLA's 'Tattoo' Exhibit

Body art fans can get their fill of ink-based wonder at the Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County's "Tattoo" exhibit.



The traveling exhibition created and developed by the Musée du quai Branly -Jacques Chirac in Paris, "explores more than 5,00 years of history, culture, and art connected to ink," according to the NHMLA.



Through "specially commissioned tattooed silicone forms," drawings, tattoo technology, videos of tattoo ceremonies and interviews with influential tattooists, visitors can get a glimpse and greater understanding of the LA tattoo scene.



The exhibit includes various tools used for tattooing throughout history, like knives and needles made of citrus thorns, cactus spines and metal. On display is also a 250-year-old inkpad that belonged to a family from Jerusalem that would use a mix of candle soot and wine to "tattoo pilgrims on their journey," as well as an electric stencil pen from Thomas Edison that inspired the first electric tattoo machine.



Visitors who book an appointment can also get inked by LA-based artists right inside the museum. The "Tattoo" exhibit runs through April 15, 2018.



Below are some of the exhibit's unique pieces, as well as "flash" sheets submitted by tattooists to the museum.

