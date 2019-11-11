Swoon Over the Gooey Goodies of Dessert Goals

What are your own personal dessert goals for the holiday season? Do you want to bake a new kind of cookie? Or eat some peppermint ice cream? Perhaps you're just staying open to the moment and all of the appetizing opportunities that are presented to you. In that case, you probably need some inspo. Where to go? Why Dessert Goals, of course, which is scooping up flavorful treats in Echo Park on Nov. 16 and 17.



Peek now at some of the tummy-pleasing treats you'll encounter at the Evolve Project, which is this year's home to the appetizing annual event. The theme of the 2019 Dessert Goals? It's Tie Dye Tiki, so count on plenty of colorful confections from a host of well-loved local purveyors. Are you already plotting what you'd like to nosh upon? Plot further, below, as you scroll through some of the available sweets.