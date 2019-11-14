This Disneyland History Auction Is Full of Fan-Fun Gems

How many different parts of Disneyland and Walt Disney World can you name in one go? You can cite several rides, surely, and different kinds of traditional treats as well, and you can probably name a hundred classic characters, at least (especially if you loop in all of those Dalmatians). But once you get into the territory of 1,500+ Disney-related items, well, that's a whole different matter.



But no worries: You won't be asked to memorize every one of the more than 1,500 treasures going to auction at the "A History of Disneyland & Walt Disney World" event at Van Eaton Galleries on Dec. 7 and 8, 2019. You'll simply need to peruse and admire the vintage goodies going on the block in Sherman Oaks, and, if you're especially keen on one, perhaps put in a bid.



Peek now at just a fraction of the collection, which will "... trace the history of the iconic theme parks and Walt Disney's vision from inception to present day." One interesting note? Several of these gems have never been up for auction before.