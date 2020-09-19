Summon SoCal's Top Fall and Halloween Events Now

Conjuring up some Halloween high jinks or stem-topped, pumpkin-scented autumn fun?
It'll look more than a bit different in 2020, but then you surely know that.
The pandemic response has meant that several major haunted attractions have cancelled, and other autumn-flavored events have changed their approaches.
But you can still find changing leaves, drive-thru haunts, and not-too-wicked ways to celebrate the hauntingest holiday at home. Light your electric candle now, turn up the flicker, and see what whimsical offerings are springing up around Southern California this fall...
koufax73
A haunted drive-thru themed to
"Urban Legends of Southern California" will roll at the OC Fair & Event Center throughout October 2020.
Tanaka Farms
Tanaka Farms is offering a drive-thru pumpkin patch, gourd lovers. There's also a U-Pick Pumpkin with Wagon Ride option. Be sure to book in advance.
Ed Bannister
Knowing where the leaves are changing around our state?
The California Fall Blog has you colorfully covered.
selimcan/IlonaBudzbon
Settling into your auto for
an eerie drive-in flick at Westfield Fashion Square? That's happening in mid-October when the San Fernando Valley Halloween Drive-In returns. "Edward Scissorhands," "Casper," and "Poltergeist" are some of the merrily macabre picks from the My Valley Pass crew.
Ian 'Doc' Singleterry/Eyeem
The big Underwood Family Farms Fall Festival isn't happening in 2020, but here's something sweet: The Moorpark destination's patch is open, and there'll be a few other socially distanced to-dos, too, should you visit. Get details on
Fall Harvest on the Farm now.
Disneyland Resort
Doing a Disneyland-style Halloween at home? You'll want to pick up a few fanciful tips, straight from the theme parks. Recipes, costumes, and more neato notions are materializing on the theme park's first-ever
Everything Halloween page.
Rebecca Richardson
The pumpkin patch at
Irvine Park Railroad will return in 2020, but how you'll procure your pumpkin is changing up (staffers will offer you a selection). There are a few activities, but keep in mind that capacity will be limited.
Descanso Gardens
Enjoy whimsical pumpkin displays around the airy and vast spread that is
Descanso Gardens. The pretty sights'll spring up around the La Cañada Flintridge gardens over several October days.
Knott's Berry Farm
Savoring a
Taste of Fall-O-Ween at Knott's Berry Farm? Foods and beverages themed to autumn will be plentiful at the event, which is popping up at the Buena Park theme park over several weekends (including Fridays). The foodie fun wraps Nov. 1.
Hauntoween LA
Hop in the car, head for Woodland Hills, and drive by loads of glowing jack o'lanterns, and other Halloween-y sights, at
Hauntoween LA.
Alysia Gray Painter/Michael Moeller/EyeEm
A
Freeform drive-thru will add Halloween magic to Heritage Square Museum from Oct. 2-4. Tickets? They sold out in a frightful flash.